Hit-and-run suspect allegedly fires gun at Lumberton officers

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A hit-and-run suspect was arrested Monday night after firing at gun at Lumberton police officers, officials said.
At around 6:22 p.m. Monday, police responded to a hit-and-run wreck that happened in the Walmart parking lot on Fayetteville Road, according to a news release from Lumberton police. Police said the suspect, who was driving a burgundy SUV, then drove off.
According to the release, the first officer on scene found the suspect’s vehicle abandoned in the roadway. The suspect was later found in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse on Fayetteville Road.
Police said the suspect refused to show his hands and fled, allegedly firing a gun at approaching officers before running from the area. According to the release, the officers did not return fire and were not injured.
Lumberton police K-9 officers located the suspect and he was arrested without incident, the release states. Police said the suspect’s firearm was recovered.
The suspect, identified as Brian T. Campbell, 31, of Lumberton, was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of assault by pointing a gun, one count of discharging a firearm in the city limits and one count of DWI.
Campbell is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.
