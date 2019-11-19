Former Horry County School Board member has no future public service plans after DUI case dismissed

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Horry County School Board member who resigned after a September DUI arrest has no plans for future public service after her case was dismissed.
Holly Heniford took to social media Tuesday morning to address the case’s outcome and her reason for resigning from the school board following her arrest.
“When I resigned from the school board, it wasn’t because of any expected outcome of the case,” Heniford wrote on her Facebook page. “I resigned because I didn’t want my situation to distract from the important work of the Board members in providing an excellent education for our children.”
Heniford was expected to go to trial on Monday on a driving under the influence charge. North Myrtle Beach officials said her case was ultimately dismissed and the record expunged.
On Sept. 6, Heniford was arrested and charged with DUI. She posted on social media the next day that it was an “unfortunate and embarrassing situation.” She also resigned from the District 1 seat on the Horry County Schools Board, a seat which has since been filled by Wyndham Russell Freeman.
“Even with the outcome of the case, I believe that (resigning) was the proper decision at the time and I wish the Board members the best of luck going forward,” Heniford wrote Tuesday.
She added she has no current plans with regard to future public service.
“It is time for me and my family to focus on going forward personally,” Heniford posted.
