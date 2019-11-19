FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sebastien lingers in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Sebastien will linger across the Atlantic for a few more days.
Tropical Storm Sebastien was located near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 61.5 West or about 1500 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach.
Sebastien is moving toward the north near 6 mph. A turn to the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected tonight and Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
After that, Sebastien is expected to become a large ocean storm in a couple of days and be absorbed by a cold front on Friday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km) from the center.
The tropical storm will not pose any threat to the Carolina coast.
