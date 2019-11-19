FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With just eleven days left in the 2019 hurricane season, Tropical Storm Sebastian has developed.
The center of Tropical Storm Sebastien was located near latitude 20.1 North, longitude 58.7 West - or about 1500 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach.
Sebastien is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. A turn to the north is expected on Wednesday followed by a turn to the northeast and an increase in forward speed Wednesday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible over the next day or so.
Sebastien is expected to become absorbed by a cold front in a couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.
The tropical storm will not pose any threat to the Carolina coast.
