FIRST ALERT: Dry and mild to finish the week, tracking weekend showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dry and increasingly mild weather will linger through the end of the week before the weekend ushers in changes.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies with a few areas of fog developing later in the night. By daybreak Thursday, temperatures will drop into the lower 40s at the beach and upper 30s to near 40 across the Pee Dee.
Thursday will turn out mostly sunny once again after patchy fog in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will climb to 60.
By Friday, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 60s as skies turn mostly cloudy through the day.
The next cold front will move through the region late in the day Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with increasing chances of showers by the evening. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm in the upper 60s to near 70. The best chance of rain arrives during the overnight hours of Saturday and will be well off shore by Sunday morning.
Clearing skies arrives on Sunday but will be accompanied by cooler temperatures with afternoon readings in the 50s with a gusty breeze.
