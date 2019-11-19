FIRST ALERT: Decreasing cloud cover, increasing temperatures this week

By Andrew Dockery | November 19, 2019 at 3:49 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 3:49 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably cooler weather continues for a few more days before warmer temperatures return to the forecast.

It's another cool start this morning. Grab the jacket as you head out the door.
You will need the jackets as you head out the door this morning. Along with temperatures in the mid-40s, we have some patchy dense fog, especially along areas of I-95 and north. Keep this in mind as you head out the door this morning.

Highs will still be held in check by the cloud cover. Look for highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
By this afternoon, highs will be held in check by the cloud cover and northerly winds once again. Look for highs today to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out for today but the chances look very isolated.

Sunshine will return by Wednesday and Thursday, providing for some sunny and fall-like days in both Florence and Myrtle Beach. Afternoon highs will bump back into the lower 60s while the mornings will remain chilly.

Our next system brings rain chances late Saturday and into the overnight hours.
The warmest weather of the week will arrive on Friday and Saturday ahead of our next cold front. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday and Saturday but high temperatures will still top out around 70°. Rain chances look to remain north on Friday but the chances will arrive late on Saturday. Some of this rain will be heavy at times late Saturday.

Highs will climb through the work week before the cold front arrives this weekend.
Highs behind the cold front will drop down into the mid 50s on Sunday with decreasing cloud cover. The cooler air will filter back in but sunshine should quickly return by Sunday afternoon and into the new work week, keeping the days nice.

