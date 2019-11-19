FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies and milder days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasing sunshine and milder temperatures move in for the rest of the work week.
The long stretch of cloudy and chilly weather will come to an end for the rest of the week as sunny skies return.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies with areas of fog developing later in the night. By daybreak Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 40s.
Wednesday will turn out mostly sunny after patchy fog in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will climb to 60.
Thursday will once again see mostly sunny skies and comfortable afternoon temperatures near 60.
By Friday, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 60s as skies turn mostly cloudy through the day.
The next cold front will move through the region late in the day Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with increasing chances of showers by the late afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm in the upper 60s to near 70.
Cooler weather and clearing skies arrives on Sunday but will be accompanied by cooler temperatures with afternoon readings in the 50s.
