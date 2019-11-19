Family wants answers after 10-year-old boy shot, killed in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday in Lancaster County. His family identifies him as Dylan Twitty, a 5th grade student at Erwin Elementary School.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to a mobile home park on Coastal Way off Memorial Park Road just before 4 p.m. after multiple people reported someone had been shot.
There, they found the boy on the ground between two mobile homes being attended to by bystanders. He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
Dylan’s mother Delia Twitty wants to know who shot and killed her son.
“He was going to play with his friend and he on his way back home when he was shot,” she said.
His mother says he was found just outside of the mobile home, but the kids he was playing with claim they did not hear or see anything.
She says a boy getting off the school bus found him and did CPR until the ambulance got there.
His brother Fred says Dylan was like a son to him.
“We grew up with no father figure so I had to be something to my brother man,” Fred said.
Just last week, Dylan was inducted into the Beta society at Erwin Elementary School where he was a straight A student with perfect attendance.
“He’s the type of student that we need more of," Erwin Elementary School Principal Cory Hyslop said. “He worked hard and was always giving his 100 percent.”
His life was cut short, but his joy is something his sister holds onto.
“He loved everybody,” Balila Twitty said. “His smile just made everyone’s day.”
Fighting through the pain, they’re also fighting for answers.
“It is ridiculous that nobody saw anything, nobody heard anything, nobody knows anything and this violence has to stop,” Dylan’s Aunt Rosiland Cauthen said.
Their one source of peace is knowing he’s in a better place.
The Lancaster County coroner responded to the hospital, and an autopsy is scheduled.
No arrests have been made, but detectives don’t believe this was a random act. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile, it was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
