Roads, businesses reopened following gas leak in downtown Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Businesses in the area of Elm Street and Fourth Avenue in Conway were temporarily evacuated due to a gas leak Tuesday morning, city officials said.
According to a press release, at approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Conway Fire crews were dispatched to the area of Elm Street and Fourth Avenue for the smell of natural gas.
Crews determined the gas leak was from construction in the area and it has been secured, the release stated.
Officials said crews continue to monitor the situation and traffic was temporarily shut down between Elm Street and Laurel Street from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue. According to information from the city, the roads were reopened as of 10:25 a.m.
The scene was completely clear as of 10:30 a.m., according to city officials.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.