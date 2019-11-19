Deputies investigate shooting in Dollar General parking lot

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies said shots were fired in a Dollar General parking lot on Monday night.
Deputies were called around 7 p.m. to the store on the corner of Indian Branch Road and West Lydia Highway after there were reports of a shooting.
When they arrived on the scene, a man outside of the store told deputies he was the intended target of the shooting. He said it stemmed from his involvement in another shooting in Lee County.
Deputies said at least one bullet hit the store.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501.
