Warmer weather makes a return this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather moves back in as we approach 70° by the end of the week.
You’ll need the jackets again Tuesday morning as we start out around 45°. Clouds linger through the day with an isolated shower possible through the early afternoon. The clouds will hold our afternoon highs to near 60°.
Sunny skies return Wednesday and Thursday as the temperatures start to climb. Afternoon highs bump back into the lower 60s while the mornings remain chilly.
The warmest weather arrives Friday and Saturday, ahead of our next cold front. Clouds will increase both days but we’ll still top out around 70°. Rain chances are slim Friday but rain will arrive late on Saturday. Some of this rain could be heavy at times.
All the rain clears by Sunday morning but we’ll turn chilly again. Afternoon highs drop to 54° Sunday afternoon.
