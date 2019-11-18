Two new trampoline parks set to open in Myrtle Beach in 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two new trampoline parks are coming to Myrtle Beach in 2020.
On their Facebook pages, Flip N Fly Myrtle Beach and Big Air Myrtle Beach shared their plans to open locations on the Grand Strand, although no specific opening dates were announced.
“COMING 2020! We are bringing the Fun, excitement & Energy to a whole new level for all ages!! 53,000 square ft of adrenaline packed action… Share with all your friends and family and keep checking back for updates and progress!” Flip N Fly Myrtle Beach said on their Facebook page on Oct. 26.
Flip N Fly Myrtle Beach lists their location as 2000 Coastal Grand Circle.
A second business, Big Air Myrtle Beach, says on their Facebook page the park will be located in the shopping center that houses Food Lion on Kings Highway near The Market Common.
“Construction is underway!!! Get ready Myrtle Beach- we are coming early 2020!! Stay tuned for attraction details- it’s going to be BIG!!” Big Air Myrtle Beach said on their Facebook page on Nov. 7.
With Flip N Fly Myrtle Beach and Big Air Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach would be home to three trampoline parks. Rockin’ Jump, located on N. Oak Street, opened in 2016.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.