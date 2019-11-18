Two charged with stealing RVs from storage facility near S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been charged in connection to the theft of RVs in Horry County.
Jordan Swinson, 28, and Sara-Megan Tuttle, 30, both of Surfside Beach, reportedly admitted to stealing two RVs from the Heritage Storage facility near S.C. 544.
According to a news release from Horry County police, the campers were recovered Saturday night in undeveloped woods near S.C. 31 and Water Tower Road.
Police said one RV had been adorned with a stolen license plate and painted to remove identifying markings. Both RVs contained items that are believed to have been stolen from area storage units, the release states.
Both Swinson and Tuttle are charged with grand larceny and receiving stolen goods. The suspects are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
