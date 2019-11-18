Three runoff elections set for Tuesday across Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of runoff elections are taking place across the Grand Strand on Tuesday.
One will determine the final seat for Myrtle Beach City Council.
The two candidates are current councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat and newcomer John Krajc. Both expressed their confidence on election night heading into this runoff.
Registered voters in the city may vote in the runoff election, even if they did not vote in the general election earlier this month.
The final seat for Conway city council is also up for grabs on Tuesday.
The two candidates facing off in this race are Randy Alford and Justin Jordan. Larry White and Alex Hyman wom the first two seats during the general elections Nov. 5.
In Surfside Beach, the elections will not only determine the town's new council members but its next mayor as well.
Results on election night had mayoral candidate Bob Hellyer receiving 22 more votes than Julie Samples.
Samples previously served on town council and Hellyer sits on the town's planning commission.
Also, four candidates are on the ballot fighting for the three remaining town council seats.
Those candidates are Michael Drake, Paul Holder, Cindy Keating and Kathryn Martin.
Polls are open for all three runoff elections starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. They close at 7 p.m. Click here for everything you need to know before heading out to vote.
