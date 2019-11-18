Three charged in alleged sexual assault of a minor near Pamplico

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three men were taken into custody in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor in the Pee Dee over the weekend.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Garrett Andrew Tanner was charged with first-degree criminal sexual assault. Additionally, 21-year-old Easton Mark Tanner was charged with accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony, while 20-year-old Riston Clarke Tanner was charged with accessory after the face of a felony.
All three are from Pamplico. At a Monday morning bond hearing, bond was denied for Garret Tanner and Easton Tanner, while a $10,000 surety bond was set for Riston Tanner, the release stated.
It is not known if the three suspects are related.
On Saturday, FCSO deputies responded to a call in which sexual assault of minor in Pamplico was alleged.
Investigators allege the victim was assaulted in a vehicle near Pamplico. The minor was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
