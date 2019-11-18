Student Spotlight: Myrtle Beach High junior want to compose music for symphonies, orchestra

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach High School junior said music is her passion, specifically playing the violin, which she’s been doing for eight years now.
“It was kind of hard to learn at first, but I learned the notes and stuff and my dad really did motivate me to play and because of him I’m still playing,” said Violeta Gerasimchuk. “I got into all-county and because of that I was able to get a scholarship at Furman University and this year I got into region orchestra."
While competing against 1,500 other orchestra students from Florence to Hilton Head, Gerasimchuk is now planning to audition for all-state orchestra. She has even greater goals post-high school; her plan is to major in music for composition because her goal is compose music for symphonies and orchestra.
Gerasimchuk thanks her teacher for all her motivation along the way.
“She kept me going and told me the possibilities and she helped me play better and be more confident," Gerasimchuk said.
Coming up for the junior is being a part of the pit orchestra for MBHS’s spring production of The Wizard of Oz.
