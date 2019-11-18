State grand jury indicts suspended Florence County sheriff on misconduct, ethics violation charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone has been indicted by a state grand jury on misconduct and ethics violation charges.
According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Boone is charged with one count of misconduct in office and two counts of campaign ethics violations.
The indictment alleges Boone received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of their use and converted them to his personal use, the release stated.
Boone was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, concurrent with his previous bond, Monday afternoon.
The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the release. The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine no less than $5,000 and not more than 500 percent of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.
William “Billy” Barnes has been serving as interim Florence County sheriff since April, following Boone’s arrest.
