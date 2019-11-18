Records: DNA match led to arrest of suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – New court records are shedding light on what led authorities to arrest a man in Conway who is suspected of being the Potomac River Rapist.
Last week, 60-year-old Giles Daniel Warrick was arrested at his home off S.C. 905 in the Conway area. He is set to face a first-degree murder charge, as well as other counts.
The Potomac River Rapist allegedly killed 29-year-old intern Christine Mirzayan and raped nine other women over the course of seven years in the Washington, D.C. area during the 1990s.
According to an arrest warrant filed Nov. 12, Warrick allegedly killed the intern on Aug. 1, 1998 by bludgeoning her face and head with a rock.
The woman’s body was discovered the next day in a wooded area in D.C. Court documents state a sexual assault kit was performed on the victim and DNA from an unknown male was identified.
According to court documents, the FBI notified authorities in Montgomery County, Md., that the DNA profile from the unidentified male matched DNA submitted from unsolved rape cases in the county that occurred between 1991 and 1997.
With the media attention the cases had received, more than 100 tips and leads were generated over 20 years, authorities said.
Court documents state that a woman contacted police following one of the media campaigns and said she believed the same person had sexually assaulted her in 1996 in D.C. DNA evidence was able to confirm it was the same perpetrator, according to authorities.
Eventually, Warrick was identified as a possible suspect through forensic genealogy DNA testing and familial genealogy research, according to court documents. Authorities learned the suspect was living in Conway.
On Nov. 12, D.C. area detectives interviewed Warrick at his Conway home, where he consented to provide a DNA sample.
That sample, according to authorities, matched the sample taken from the sexual assault victims and the murder victim. A warrant was then issued for Warrick’s arrest.
Police said Warrick was living at the Conway home for at least of year. He is the second out-of-state suspect who had been on the run for decades to be captured in Horry County this year.
Back in August, Stanley Lee Rogers was arrested after authorities said he’d been evading capture for over 20 years.
According to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Rogers was sentenced in 1994 to 40 years in prison on an armed robbery charge. Authorities said he escaped about three years into his sentence while working as an inmate mowing grass.
Authorities arrested Rogers at a home in Aynor.
