Popular Bubba’s Love Shak to move inside for the winter

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The popular Murrells Inlet bar Bubba’s Love Shak will move inside following Thanksgiving.
According to a post on its Facebook page, with temperatures dropping, the owners of Bubba’s Love Shak decided to move inside for the winter, next door at Catfish Johnny’s on the marshwalk.
Owners assured patrons they would still be able to enjoy Bubba’s Love Shak drinks, as well as half-off select appetizers and happy hour specials.
“In the meantime, don’t forget we are still open at Bubba’s Love Shak! We have some great music coming up this week, and we WILL be open the night before Thanksgiving!” the post stated.
