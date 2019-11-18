Police investigating after drive-by shooting in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is investigating after a report of a drive-by shooting in Socastee Saturday night.
Lt. Thomas DelPercio with HCPD says the incident happened in Strand Village, which is between S.C. 544 and Highway 707.
Officials say a home with people inside it was shot at and struck, but no one was injured.
Police also don’t have any suspect or vehicle information.
HCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is working the case.
