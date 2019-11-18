Piece of Myrtle Beach history goes up for sale

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the first cabanas constructed in Myrtle Beach is on the market.
The cabana, located at 5704 N. Ocean Boulevard, is part of Myrtle Beach’s Cabana Section. The structure was built in 1970 and has been renovated to include yellow siding. It is the only cabana with a rooftop deck.
“The small structures there [the Cabana Section] are not allowed to be residences but do allow their occupants the comfort of bathroom facilities and a place to escape the elements while at the beach,” a press release from real estate firm Jenks Hedgepath states.
Known for its unobstructed views of the ocean, the Cabana Section has been described as one of the unique districts on the East Coast.
Dr. Jack Cox, a veterinarian in Myrtle Beach for over five decades, is said to be the first person to envision the construction of cabanas in Myrtle Beach. Cox died in 2012 and the age of 88.
For more information on the property, call Jenks Hedgepath at 843-446-9535.
