North Myrtle Beach police seek to identify alleged jet ski thief

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in North Myrtle Beach are asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation.
According to a Facebook post from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, the vehicle and the driver pictured above are linked to the theft of two jet skis in the Barefoot Resort area.
If you have any information, call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376 and leave a message. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.