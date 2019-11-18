New Pawleys Island mayor sworn in during town council meeting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Pawleys Island has a new mayor after a hotly-contested election.
Brian Henry was sworn in Monday night as mayor during a town council meeting.
Henry received 78 votes while incumbent Braswell received 58 votes in the race for mayor.
Both candidates were originally tied on Election Day because there were about 20 votes in question, but it appears the election office let those votes stand.
A protest hearing over the election results was set to take place last week, after two separate protests were filed by mayoral candidate Tommy Braswell and town council candidate Josh Ricker.
While the protests were separate, the two listed the same nine grounds for the hearing. They included a ballot hearing failing to consider the legal standard for determining an individual’s residence and failing to consider substantial evidence to property ownership.
There were questions surrounding Henry’s residency because he ran using his business’ address on the island, which is the Seaview Inn. He owns another property less than a mile off the island.
But in the end, the Georgetown County Elections Commission dismissed the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.