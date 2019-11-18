Myrtle Beach police arrest woman accused of pulling knife in early morning robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly pulling a knife on a man and demanding money.
At around 2:30 a.m, the 55-year-old victim reported he was walking south on Flagg Street near the intersection of 1st Avenue North when he was approached by a woman holding a knife, according to a police report.
The woman, later identified as 38-year-old Tracy Rilla Johnson, then told the victim, “Give me all your money,” the report states. After the man told her he had no money, Johnson reportedly said, “Don’t play with me and give me your money.”
The victim said he ran away from Johnson and contacted authorities. According to the report, a woman matching the description of the suspect was detained on 3rd Avenue South and Withers Swash Drive. Police said the victim positively identified the woman as the person who pulled the knife.
Johnson was arrested and charged with armed robbery. She is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach jail.
