FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain chances today, slowly warming up this week

While highs today will be on the cooler side with readings in the low-mid 50s, a warming trend is expected as we head into the middle of the week. Our temperatures will return to the lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday, under mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds will begin to crank up for the end of the work week before another system arrives with better rain chances this weekend. By Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s.