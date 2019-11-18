FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain chances today, slowly warming up this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another day filled with mostly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and a few scattered showers.
Showers will be working through the area from west to east this morning and into the early afternoon hours. While these showers will not be a washout, scattered showers are expected through a 4-5 hour window today. Mostly cloudy skies will also stick around, keeping us on the cool side when it comes to our high temperatures.
While highs today will be on the cooler side with readings in the low-mid 50s, a warming trend is expected as we head into the middle of the week. Our temperatures will return to the lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday, under mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds will begin to crank up for the end of the work week before another system arrives with better rain chances this weekend. By Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s.
Our next best rain chance looks to hold off until the weekend with another quick-hitting cold front. While the timing will still need to be worked on, rain chances are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. This will change over the course of the next few days.
