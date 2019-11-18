FIRST ALERT: Hurricane season is not over yet, chance of development in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane season is not over yet and there is a chance of development in the Atlantic as we begin the new work week.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a broad area of low pressure located about 350 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms with winds of around 30 mph on its northeast side. Some gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form during the next couple of days while it moves northwestward and then northward over the open Atlantic.
After that time, upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive and the disturbance is forecast to merge with a frontal system after midweek before turning to the northeast, so additional development is not expected. This means there is no threat to the Carolinas with this system.
The chance of development is at 50% for the next two and five days.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.