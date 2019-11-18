DUI case dismissed against former Horry County Schools board member

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The case against a Horry County Schools board member accused of driving under the influence has been dismissed.
Holly Heniford was expected to go to trial on Monday. But North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said that her case has been dismissed and record expunged.
On Sept. 6, Heniford was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. She posted on social media the next day that it was an “unfortunate and embarrassing situation.” She also resigned from the District 1 seat on the Horry County Schools Board.
Board members voted last week for Wyndham Russell Freeman to fill the seat. It encompasses parts of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach schools.
