Desecration of remains charge dismissed against Murrells Inlet woman accused of concealing husband’s death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One charge has been dismissed against a Murrells Inlet woman accused of concealing the death of her husband.
Over the summer, 75-year-old Irene Clodfelter was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and desecration of human remains.
Court records show the desecration charge was dismissed in September. According to the order, the dismissal came during a preliminary hearing.
In his order of dismissal, Associate Chief Magistrate William Hutson stated he found no evidence to support the desecration charge.
“Therefore, no probable cause is found,” the order stated.
Clodfelter still faces the accessory after the fact to murder charge in Horry County, as well as two counts of obstruction of justice in Georgetown County, online court records show.
Back in March, Hubert Clodfelter had been reported missing out of Georgetown County. His wife did not provide any information to investigators that was helpful and also misled them several times, arrest warrants state.
The body of 85-year-old Hubert Clodfelter was discovered under his beach home at the Myrtle Beach Travel Park on May 28, according to warrants.
Investigators allege that Irene Clodfelter attempted to conceal the crime, believing that her son was responsible.
According to warrants, Irene Clodfelter allegedly left the victim under the porch and then left the area.
