Deputies investigate armed robbery at Pee Dee convenience store

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery Monday morning in Darlington County.
At around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to Melton’s Grocery at the intersection of N. Center Road and E. Home Avenue for an armed robbery call, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses said a man wearing black clothing and a red mask entered the store with a firearm and demanded money.
Deputies said the suspect left the scene in a black older model Dodge sedan traveling toward Hartsville.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) -398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
