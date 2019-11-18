Coroner’s office responds to body found in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office is responding to reports of a body found in the Carolina Forest area.
Coroner Robert Edge said it was discovered behind the Kroger off Highway 501.
Edge said that police are on the scene and investigating. It’s not clear at this moment if any foul play is suspected in the case.
