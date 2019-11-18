Bullets hit 7-year-old girl’s bedroom during drive-by in Socastee, mother says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is left with a lot of questions after her home was riddled with bullets during a drive-by shooting in Socastee.
Police said no one was inside the home Saturday night when shots were fired in the Strand Village neighborhood off Highway 707.
Nia Wright said she lives at the home that was shot. It has around 15 bullet holes in the front of it.
“I was at work, and I had got a phone call saying that my home had been shot up," Wright said.
Wright said the wall that was shot is where her 7-year-old daughter sleeps.
“Makes me feel very scared," Wright said. "Terrified. But thankful at the same time that we wasn’t here.”
When she saw the bullet holes, she couldn’t believe her eyes. It appeared her home had been targeted.
“Looked like they was trying to kill someone," Wright said.
Wright said she can’t figure out why someone would do such a thing to her. She said she’s from Sumter and moved here two years ago. She said she doesn’t have any problems with anyone nearby.
“I don’t understand," she said. "Why would somebody try to kill me and my family? Good thing no one was in the house. Everybody was safe, but that’s just weird that someone would just come shoot up your home, knowing that you don’t have no problems or anything with no one.”
Wright is hoping whoever is responsible is taken into police custody.
“Hopefully they really catch whoever this is," she said. "Riding around just randomly shooting up things? It’s not cool at all. It’s not safe.”
And she has a message for whoever committed the crime.
“If you have a problem with someone, there are better ways to work it out than this,” Wright said.
Police don’t have any suspect information available. HCPD said the drive-by shooting is not connected to two other recent shootings in the Socastee area.
