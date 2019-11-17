Police chief: Suspect arrested following armed robbery in Marion Saturday

MARION, SC (WMBF) - Police say a man is in custody Sunday following an alleged armed robbery at an area store.
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers says the robbery happened at the Family Dollar on N Tom Gasque Avenue in Marion around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Chief Flowers adds a store employee was assaulted during the robbery.
The suspect was apprehended Sunday morning and police say they anticipate more information being released soon.
