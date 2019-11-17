Nikki Haley visiting Charleston on book tour Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley returned to the Palmetto State this weekend on a promotional tour for her new book.
Haley will appear at the Gaillard Center at 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets to the event range from $40 to $60.
Her book, With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace, was released Tuesday. Haley describes the issues she faced in her roles as governor and as an ambassador.
She also opens up about how she dealt with the aftermath of deadly shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015. In an interview with USA Today this week, she revealed that she suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in the aftermath of the killings.
Haley said she still seeks professional help to deal with the pain.
“Four years later I’m so much stronger than I was, but the pain is still there. I don’t know if the pain will ever leave me. I can’t imagine that it will, but I know that I’m stronger now."
She added she struggled to write about it in her book for fear of judgment.
“I wanted the millions of Americans who struggle with tragedy and have felt something like that to know, you have to seek therapy, you have to help yourself, because its an endless spiral if you don’t.”
Haley, a native of Bamberg, served as United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 through 2019. She previously served as Governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017.
