MBPD: Windows busted-in, wallet stolen from cars parked outside convention center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are still searching for a suspect Sunday after a pair of cars were damaged near the Myrtle Beach convention center.
The information comes via a Myrtle Beach Police report.
Responding officers say they were called to the scene of 2101 N Oak Street in Myrtle Beach in response to a burglary from a vehicle.
Once on the scene, two victims say their windows were smashed in, with one victim telling police her wallet was stolen out of her purse, which was laying on the floor board of the car.
Police report taking photos of both damaged vehicles and taking statements from both victims.
