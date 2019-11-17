FIRST ALERT: Breezy and cloudy Sunday, warming up soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our strong storm system offshore continues to slowly push to the east, still providing a breezy morning as you are waking up. The good news? The shower activity has faded and our rain chances are coming to an end. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out today, most of us will look at calming conditions throughout the day.
Wind gusts throughout the day today will still be breezy with many locations seeing 20-30 mph throughout the day. In addition to the wind, expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s today.
Winds will begin to die down tonight after a warmer day. While the breezy conditions will still be possible overnight, our wind should become more normal by the start of the work week. One thing that is not normal still? Our temperatures.
Highs on Monday will remain in the mid 50s with decreasing cloud cover. The average temperature for this time of year is in the mid 60s and we are having a tough time finding that to start the work week.
Highs will climb into the 60s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. That same trend continues on Wednesday with winds remaining light and out of the west. Looking ahead, it does look like a warmer pattern arrives for the end of the work week ahead of another possible system. Highs on Thursday and Friday will climb into the mid-upper 60s before a few rain chances work in on Saturday.
