Chants Drop Heartbreaker in One-Point Loss at Arkansas State

After turning the ball over on downs on their opening drive, following four first downs and driving 57 yards to the ASU 13-yard line, and then fumbling inside their own 10-yard line on the second drive, the Coastal offense answered A-State’s score with another 57-yard drive, this time capped off by a 25-yard field goal from Massimo Biscardi to cut the Red Wolves’ lead to four at 7-3 with 1:21 to go in the first quarter.