Accident shuts down lanes of Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police have shut down northbound and southbound lanes of North Kings Highway between Carolina Opry and Grande Dunes after an accident Saturday night.
According to Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson Lt. Tom Vest, the call for the accident came in just before 9 p.m.
Vest says traffic in the area of Wildwood Dunes Trail is being redirected to Highway 17 Bypass.
No word on whether anyone was injured or killed in the accident.
WMBF News will update this story with new information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.