Robeson County authorities search for man with cognitive impairment

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Robeson County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.
According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 73-year-old Robert Rush was last seen in the 7000 block of Gaddy’s Mill Road in Maxton around 3 p.m. Friday.
Rush is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair, and was last seen wearing black pants and a blue jacket with LOF on it.
Authorities said Rush is driving a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra with North Carolina license plate No. XXH1751. The tailgate has a dent in it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.
