Pedestrian killed after being hit while illegally crossing U.S. 17 in Georgetown County, authorities say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck Friday night on U.S. 17 in Georgetown County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the collision happened at 8:50 p.m. on U.S. 17 near S.C. 707.
A 2015 Dodge pickup truck was heading north on U.S. 17 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was illegally crossing the road, Collins said.
The pedestrian was killed as a result of the collision. The victim’s name was not immediately known.
No charges are expected against the pickup truck driver, according to Collins.
