Pedestrian killed after being hit while illegally crossing U.S. 17 in Georgetown County, authorities say
By WMBF News Staff | November 15, 2019 at 11:06 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 11:06 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck Friday night on U.S. 17 in Georgetown County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the collision happened at 8:50 p.m. on U.S. 17 near S.C. 707.

A 2015 Dodge pickup truck was heading north on U.S. 17 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was illegally crossing the road, Collins said.

The pedestrian was killed as a result of the collision. The victim’s name was not immediately known.

No charges are expected against the pickup truck driver, according to Collins.

