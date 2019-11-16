North Myrtle Beach hosts workshop for feedback on public parking

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Whether people live in North Myrtle Beach year-round or only visit from time to time, city leaders spent Friday afternoon showing residents and visitors alike what they have proposed for parking plans and received audience feedback.
According to city leaders, from June 15 to Oct. 31, they collected $423,020.50 from parking meters.
Some business owners along Main Street said when it comes to parking, they’re most thankful for new laws put in place to prevent parking in the median.
“The parking on the boulevard and the medians I thought was always unsafe because there was so much traffic and so many people trying to get across the road,” Main Street Business Manager Sharon Cicco said.
Since then, the city’s worked to make parking easier. The most recent addition were the meters and parking consultants said it’s because of public feedback.
" We did this last year before the beginning of the parking program and the feedback from last year’s workshop led to the creation of the program last summer," parking consultant Brett Wood said.
Kelli Stirrett lives in North Myrtle Beach and works for a golf cart rental company. She said her greatest concern was not having parking passes for rentals.
According to Stirrett, people renting were upset about paying to park, especially those who have been coming for years.
One longtime resident said she didn’t like any of the ideas presented Friday. She believes people are having to budget more money for parking, thereby enjoying less time going out to dinner with family and said it’s going to change tourism.
On Friday, people were asked to vote on six long-term strategies, even noting if they liked or didn’t like the plans.
The strategies were:
- Residential permit expansions
- Demand-based pricing
- Improved beach accesses
- Non-residential Permitting
- Pay-by-phone expansion
- New parking capacity
One of the most popular were improving beach accesses.
Attendees also looked at future design plans, which include adding more parking spaces along the sides of homes.
City leaders used the data from this season to pick out which locations were most used and which weren’t.
Stirrett said she’s all for more parking.
I’d like to see additional parking garages. Parking lots, I think, would be really beneficial to the city," Strirrett said. "Parking spots are really limited now and if it’s a busy weekend like the Fourth of July, you might not go to the beach.”
The North Myrtle Beach City Council will review the feedback from Friday’s meeting to work on their plans for public parking programs.
