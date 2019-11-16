No injuries following Saturday fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Fire officials say everyone is okay Saturday after an afternoon house fire in Florence.
Fire Marshal Chris Johnson with the Florence Fire Department released the following statement about the fire:
At 4:14 pm November 16, 2019, the Florence Fire Department and Florence Police Department responded to a structure fire at 1409 Hunter St. Florence Fire Department arrived on scene to confirm smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Several hose lines were deployed which allowed Florence firefighters to control the fire in approximately 15 minutes after arriving on scene. Florence firefighters remained on scene to extinguish hot spots and do salvage and overhaul. The cause of the fire was believed to be from a fire left burning in the fireplace unattended. There were no injuries to report.
The Florence Fire Department responded 3 Engine companies, a Ladder company, and a Command Officer. Also, Florence Police Department and Florence County EMS was on scene. There were no injuries to report.
The Florence Fire Department reminds everyone to ensure heating sources are away from combustibles and that your home has working smoke alarms. The Florence Fire Department also encourages everyone to change their batteries in their smoke alarms twice a year on Day light Saving Tim
