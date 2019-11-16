No injuries following Saturday fire in Florence

At 4:14 pm November 16, 2019, the Florence Fire Department and Florence Police Department responded to a structure fire at 1409 Hunter St. Florence Fire Department arrived on scene to confirm smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Several hose lines were deployed which allowed Florence firefighters to control the fire in approximately 15 minutes after arriving on scene. Florence firefighters remained on scene to extinguish hot spots and do salvage and overhaul. The cause of the fire was believed to be from a fire left burning in the fireplace unattended. There were no injuries to report.