Johnsonville Rescue Squad holds fundraiser to help save department

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Johnsonville Rescue Squad held a barbecue dinner fundraiser Friday to help keep the department up and running.
Florence County stopped funding the department in July and started their own EMS to provide a higher level of service to people in the area.
Assistant chief Elvis Byrd said the rescue squad needs money for bills, equipment maintenance, and patient medication, among other things.
“It’s tough. I’ve had to cut back on my orders for my supplies to the bare minimum just to get by,” Byrd said.
The department sold barbecue plates at $10 to $12. Squad members also made deliveries to surrounding areas like Lake City and Pamplico.
“We’re trying to raise a little money to stay alive long enough for Florence County to realize that we are needed and can continue help covering them in our area," Gail Howell, an EMT, said.
Despite that, Byrd said they have a good relationship with the county and work closely with them to ensure all calls are answered.
"Before, when we were a volunteer service, you might get a paramedic or you might just get a basic crew, but the way we’re set up now with everything it’s 24-hour coverage,” Byrd said.
However, they’re not sure how that will last.
"It hurts to think of us not being here,” Howell said.
They said they’re glad the community is coming to help the department stay open one plate at a time.
“July’s come and gone, we’re still here and we don’t intend to go nowhere,” Byrd said.
Byrd said they have a meeting with the Florence County Council next month to consider funding the department again.
