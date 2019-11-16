Horry police search for missing 15-year-old last seen Thursday

Horry police search for missing 15-year-old last seen Thursday
Aiden Fredrick was last seen on Thursday. (Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | November 15, 2019 at 9:33 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 9:33 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen last seen in the Murrells Inlet area.

According to a tweet from the HCPD, 15-year-old Aiden Fredrick was last seen Thursday near Highway 707 and Tournament Boulevard.

At the time, he was wearing a two-tone gray sweatshirt and jeans, and had a black backpack.

Fredrick is 5-foot-9 and weighs 110 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 248-1520.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.