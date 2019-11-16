Grand Strand veteran, wife happy to be alive after man burglarizes home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County veteran and his wife are happy to be alive after police said someone stole from their home Thursday night.
Police said it happened at a home on the Myrtle Beach National Golf Course. The two victims are both 76 years old, and they said the suspect threatened to shoot them.
Stephan and Edith Stouffer are still recovering after the robbery that police said happened around 8 p.m., Thursday.
According to authorities, someone rang the couple’s doorbell around that time. Edith Stouffer said she opened the door and a man pushed his way inside, heading into the couple’s office. The victims said the thief grabbed a folder with their birth certificates, marriage license and Stephan Stouffer's military paperwork from the time he served in the Navy.
Both said they wrestled around with the suspect's arm to make sure he wouldn't shoot.
"He didn't appear that he was really going to shoot us. It was more, I think, to scare us than anything,” Stephan Stouffer said. “When I came in, he wasn't really pointing the gun at us. We had a hold of him and were trying to keep it up in the air. I was afraid, but I think it was just adrenaline that kept me going."
Police say the man ran out the door and got away. A bloodhound team was brought in to track the suspect’s scent, but had no luck.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.