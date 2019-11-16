Changes could be on the way to state employee classification and compensation system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Department of Administration, there are 10,577 full-time equivalent positions in state government.
The State Employees Association and some lawmakers believe changes, such as an overhaul of the current state employee classification and compensation system, can be made to help state agencies fill these open positions.
“The proposal will address recruitment. It will address retention. It will address disparity,” Carlton Washington, the executive director for the South Carolina State Employees Association, said.
The current classification and compensation system has been in place since 1995. Washington said there have been calls to change the system in the past, but now it is really picking up steam. He considers the current system outdated.
In 2020, Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D-Orangeburg) is expected to introduce the State Employee Classification and Compensation Reform Bill. The legislation would implement recommended changes a 2016 study into the system.
“It will reclassify every position in state government and attach a market value to it. The bill will also have built-in incentives,” Washington said.
The 2016 study, paid for by the State of South Carolina, showed at the time, state employee salaries lagged behind other states by 15%, local governments by 16%, and the private sector by 18%.
"Our state employee pay is not only behind others in the Southeast, but the amount of money state employees contribute to the retirement and pension system is the highest in the Southeast," Rep. Cobb-Hunter said.
