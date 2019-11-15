Wanted N.C. man held employees at gunpoint, robbed business, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are searching for a man who they said stole thousands of dollars from a business during a robbery.
Authorities said 29-year-old Floyd Sanderson went to 72 West Game Room on Monday afternoon and held employees at gunpoint.
Witnesses said he left the building after taking $2,500 in cash.
He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.
Anyone with information about the robbery or his whereabouts is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.