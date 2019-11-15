Trio faces charges in connection to Robeson County arcade robbery

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three people have been charged in connection to a robbery at a Robeson County arcade.
Christopher Bethea, Tyeisha Smith-Warff and Paul Dudley were arrested in Guilford County on unrelated charges.
An investigation found that they were connected to a robbery that took place on Oct. 13 at the Skills Games Arcade on Highway 501 South in Maxton.
Authorities said the suspects went into the location and stole money before leaving the scene.
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, High Point Police Department and the ATF assisted in the investigation.
It’s not clear what charges the trio faces in Guilford County.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.