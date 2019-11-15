Suspect Search: Police try to track down man accused of opening fire during confrontation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities investigated allegations of forced sex that was followed by violence and a confrontation that led to a suspected shooting.
Horry County police are trying to find Drell Ron Livingston.
Authorities responded to an initial report in October of a domestic and sexual assault.
The victim claimed Livingston held her on a bed against her will and forcibly had sex with her.
After the sexual assault was over, the victim said Livingston got angry and punched her in the mouth injuring her lip.
The victim admitted to having regular consensual sex with Livingston in the past, so the sexual battery charge was dropped, however, authorities said the domestic assault that occurred after, was not a result of the sexual battery.
Livingston is charged with domestic violence in the third degree.
He’s 34 years old and has a last known address of Bombing Range Road in Longs.
Horry County police are also looking for Christopher William Goodman.
Officers responded in October to Ino Drive in Loris in reference to a shots fired call.
Officers spoke with many witnesses on the scene who identified Goodman as the shooter. Witnesses said Goodman walked outside the house and confronted another man.
They said Goodman then pulled out a small handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The witnesses said the victim was able to run behind a vehicle in the yard and was not shot.
Neither the victim nor the suspect was at the scene when officers arrived.
Goodman’s charged with breach of peace, aggravated in nature.
He’s 23 years old with a last known address of Highway 66 in Loris.
