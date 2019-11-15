St. James High staff surprise coworker during her last round of chemotherapy

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A staffer at St. James High School got support from her work family on Friday during her final round of chemotherapy.
According to information from Tidelands Health, Kathie Reagan, the registrar at St. James High, went to the medical center’s cancer care network in Murrells Inlet to receive her last round of chemo for breast cancer.
Reagan was set to adhere to tradition and ring the bell signaling the end of her chemo treatments. Her husband, Tom, and twin daughters Brooke and Hannah were there to support her, Tidelands Health staff said.
In a surprise, Reagan’s coworkers in St. James High’s guidance department surprised her with a “last chemo day” cake, balloons and “kicking it for Kat shirts,” a release stated.
“It meant so much to me,” Reagan said. “I couldn’t have done it without their support. They are amazing. We share much more than just our office. We are family.”
Check out video of the surprise below.
