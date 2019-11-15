S.C. man shot after hunting partner mistakes him for deer, officials say

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WCSC/WYFF) - An Upstate hunter was shot Thursday after he was mistaken for a deer by one of his hunting buddies, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
Capt. Robert McCullough said the incident was reported just before 8 a.m. at Rochester Road and West Oak Highway in Westminster, Oconee County.
McCullough said it appeared that a group of men were hunting together when one man got out of his stand. He was mistaken for a deer by another member of the group and was shot, McCullough said. The two men know each other, McCullough said.
The man was shot with buckshot through the upper body, and was taken to a hospital.
McCullough believes the hunting group is from Liberty.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said DNR is leading the investigation.
